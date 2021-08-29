Guido Marini, master of the Pope’s ceremonies, is the new Bishop of Tortona

The master of papal liturgical ceremonies will leave the Vatican after 14 years of service with Benedict XVI and Francis, to succeed Monsignor Viola, who was recently appointed Secretary of the Divine Worship Chamber.

Vatican News

Pope Francis has appointed the master of ceremonies, Monsignor Guido Marini, Bishop of Tortona in the Piedmont region of Italy. The news was published by the Press Office of the Holy See and announced by the Archbishop of Genoa, Marco Tasca, in the mausoleum of Our Lady of the Genoese Guard, diocese of origin of the new bishop, who succeeded Monsignor Vittorio Francesco Viola. , who was recently summoned to the Vatican as Secretary of the Divine Worship Decorator.







Monsignor Marini, 56, entered the school when Cardinal Giuseppe Siri was Archbishop of Genoa, was ordained a priest by Cardinal Giovanni Canestre (who had been Bishop of Tortona for four years) and became its private secretary, as well as successive Archbishop Dionegui. Titamanzi and Tarcisio Bertone.

With Titamanzi he became head of the liturgical celebrations of the diocese, a position also confirmed by Cardinals Tarcisio Bertone and Angelo Bagnasco. During this period, he established the “Collegium Laurentianum”, an association of volunteers to serve order and hospitality in the cathedral.

After Cardinal Burton’s arrival in Genoa, he was head of the diocesan school office, spiritual director of the school, where he taught canon law, and later chancellor of the Curia and prefect in charge of the cathedral.

In October 2007, Benedict XVI appointed him head of the liturgical ceremonies of the Supreme Pontiff, succeeding another Marini, Archbishop Piero, who had accompanied most of the long papal tenure of Saint John Paul II.

Monsignor Guido Marini was the “director” of the pontifical rites of Pope Ratzinger, in Rome and during his travels around the world. At the time of Francis’s election in 2013, he devoted himself to the full service of the new pope, explaining his sober and essential liturgical sensibility, with a mutual understanding that lasted more than eight years.

In January 2019, Francis also entrusted him with responsibility for the choir of the Sistine Chapel, the papal conservatory. Marini oversaw the production of Statio Orbis on March 27, 2020, the Pope’s personal prayer in the empty and rainy St Peter’s Square, to call for an end to the pandemic.