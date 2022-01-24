Guillermo del Toro has written the lead role for his new movie, Leonardo DiCaprio

After Mexico’s press exhibition “Alley of Lost Souls”, Guillermo del Toro held a remote meeting with the media. The latest film directed by the Mexican begins in his country on January 27. This is an excerpt from the novel “Nightmare Alley” by William Lindsey starring Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.

However, Cooper wasn’t the choice the director of “The Shape of Water” initially had in mind, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director, but Leonardo DiCaprio.. “But we had a scheduling conflict, it can’t be done and the next person who was right to do it was Bradley Cooper and he put his heart and soul into the character and played an extraordinary role. He became a partner and dear friend for the rest of my life. It helped me discover and create this character In a very complete way. The characters of Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Paul Anderson, Cate Blanchett…them.”

Guillermo del Toro, whose film debuted in the United States the same week as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” paid tribute to classic black American cinema, which had its best period in the 1930s and 1940s. The story of Lost Souls Alley. Martin Scorsese praised the result, lamenting the small resonance of del Toro on American billboards.

Lost Souls Alley poster. Photo: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Del Toro has always been drawn to film noir. In an interview with the media, he said: “The film I wanted to do before“ Kronos ”was an adaptation of the novel“ There will be no happy ending ” by Paco Ignacio Taipo II, but in the end it did not work. . “But from a very young age, the division of interest for me was between film noir, crime fiction and the horror genre, among other things.“.

“What we are witnessing sounds very interesting to me because I believe that on many levels people have to wear masks and masks for something to work on a social and spiritual level rather than revealing themselves as they are. The contrast between the honest circus world and the supposedly human world of the city intrigued me. Oh really. Noir is the closest thing to an American tragedy. In the Greek tragedy, the gods are watching us and our fate is ruthless; Here, in film noir, the same sense of inevitability is known to be tragic.”

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper in a scene from “The Alley of Lost Souls.” Photo: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

What he wanted to explore was “the theme of truth, lies, the re-emergence of demagogy around the world. Empty demagoguery, full of promises. On a personal and spiritual level, we are experiencing a crisis between truth and lies on an almost epistemological level.. It’s the time when this character Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), a professional who just wants to go up and up, seems very relevant to me now. Although it is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, it speaks of very modern things: the idea of ​​fame and success as an empty thing.”

“Alley of Lost Souls” or “Nightmare Lane” is a film that he considers as something new in his filmography. “As an artist, you have to renew yourself and deal with the things that scare us or cause us trouble; in every film I make, I don’t know what I have to learn… All of my films have left me professional training“.