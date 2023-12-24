Has the mystery been solved? A witness talks about the disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines plane

Surrounding mystery Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Missing Since 2014, it has witnessed an unexpected transformation. Kate Olver, retired merchant ship captain, shared a Crucial testimony Which could shed light on this mystery. Nine years ago, while sailing 50 kilometers off the southern coast of… AustraliaOlver and his team found an important object in the sea: the wing of a commercial plane.

Despite the magnitude of his discovery, Olver was in disbelief when he reported the plane's wing to the authorities. At the time, his claims were dismissed, and no comprehensive research was conducted. This fact was forgotten until Oliver's final revelation to sydney morning herald, It indicates that the remains could still lie at the bottom of the nearby sea Australia.

The wing was found during a routine day of fishing on board the 24-metre boat, Vivian Jean. Olver and his crew were upset when the ship had to put in extra effort to extract an object from the seabed. They soon discovered that it was an airplane wing, significantly larger than any part of a private jet.

Upon identifying the object as a commercial aircraft wing, Olver made the decision to return it to the water. This moment was also remembered by George Currie, another crew member, who described the difficulties they had in handling the wing due to its size and weight.

“We had a lot of problems when we lifted the wing. It was incredibly heavy and uncomfortable. He spread the net and tore it. It was too big to fit on the deck (…) As soon as I saw it I knew what it was. It was clearly A wing, or a large portion of it, of a commercial aircraft. “It was white and clearly did not come from a military plane or a small plane,” Currie said, adding: “It took us a whole day to get rid of it.”

Oliver used a GPS satellite-based map plotter to pinpoint the exact location where he found the wing. It provided precise coordinates, which would be “37 degrees, 16 minutes south and 139 degrees, 12 minutes east”, which could be vital for future investigations into the search for MH370. When Olver reported his discovery to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, his discovery was attributed to a missing container from a nearby Russian ship, making it less likely that the wing belonged to the missing flight.

at recent days, Mirror A British newspaper reported that the University of South Florida in Tampa is interested in conducting research to determine whether the wing belongs to plane MH370. This research will focus on barnacles attached to the wing, whose age can reveal how long the body has been underwater. Barnacles, a type of marine crustacean, are the same organisms that were found in parts of the plane found on Reunion Island, providing a possible connection to flight MH370. This new development keeps alive hope of solving one of modern aviation's biggest and most enduring mysteries.

Flight MH370 He disappeared on March 8, 2014 It carried 227 passengers and 12 crew members, covering the Kuala Lumpur-Beijing route. Despite search efforts, the exact location of the crash and the plane's final destination remain unknown. Only scattered fragments have been found in places such as Reunion Island in Africa.

