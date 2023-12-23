The UN Security Council approves a resolution on Gaza

(CNN) — The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution that includes “an urgent and expanded humanitarian pause and corridors throughout Gaza for a sufficient number of days to allow full, rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.”

The representative of the Russian Federation had submitted an amendment to the Security Council just before the vote focusing on “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” but it was rejected.

The current members of the Council are China and France; Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States, Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates.

Russia and the United States abstained from voting. The vote was approved by a vote of 13-0.

The vote was postponed in recent days while the Council redrafted the text.

An Israeli official told CNN: “We are grateful for the American efforts to address the most problematic elements of the proposed resolution. They worked really hard and we really appreciate their efforts.

“In our view, the resolution is unnecessary and shows the inability of the United Nations to play a positive role in the conflict. After nearly three months, the United Nations has still not condemned the October 7 massacre,” the official said.

With information from Michael Bodenhorst.