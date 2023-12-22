Video: A man dressed as Santa Claus falls from the 24th floor trying to surprise the children

Cedric Manwaring December 22, 2023
During the season Christmas All kinds of events are being created that fuel the little ones’ excitement about their arrival Santa Clause; However, one man tried to take it to another level by getting off on… 24th floor From a building without any kind of belt to hold him up, from one moment to the next he lost control and fell in front of the crowd.

A man dressed as Santa Claus falls from a building

According to the Police Chronicle’s account of “Grandpa Chill” – he tried to please a group of children.

A person dressed as Santa Claus falls from the 24th floor. Image: Screenshot

The clip went viral immediately, as you can see the moment in which the man tries to descend the rope placed on one of the balconies of the houses, but the suit’s cloak prevents him from clearly seeing the location of the cable, so he falls directly into the void amid the screams of those present.

