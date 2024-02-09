He confuses the President of Egypt with the President of Mexico – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring February 9, 2024 0
Has Mexico changed its president? US President Joe Biden seems to think so, as he referred to his Mexican counterpart as “Sisi.”

The grave mistake committed by President Joe Biden occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, February 8, during a press conference, while addressing the issue of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip. He said he spoke with the President of Mexico To allow access to supplies.

The fact is that instead of referring to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Joe Biden was referring to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the current president of Egypt, the country that borders Egypt. And the Gaza Strip, where the United States negotiates access to support while Israel negotiates It continues its campaign against the extremist Hamas movement.

“As you know, At first, Mexico's president, Sisi, did not want to open the entrance To bring humanitarian support (to the Gaza Strip)… I talked to him and convinced him.”

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has made mistakes in names and positionson condition Bloomberg He pointed out that he made a mistake in 2021 with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Angela Merkel, with Germany, as he confused him with his deceased ancestors.

After the mistake, Biden did not back down to specify that he was the president of Egypt, and continued his response regarding the armed conflict in the Middle East, which is close to… Reaching a new truce agreement to exchange Israeli hostages By the Palestinian people imprisoned in Israeli prisons.

in In recent weeks, relations between Mexico and the United States have reached a tense point After President Joe Biden proposed closing the border between the two countries with the aim of containing the migrant crisis and disturbing the Texas government.

President Lopez Obrador said it was an “unintelligent” measure. He called for “demagogy” In the middle of the election season.

Yes good Bilateral relations were not jeopardized at any timeYes, there was a call between the two leaders on Saturday, February 3, where they addressed the issue of migration and the Mexican government proposed some alternatives to stop the migrant crisis, such as canceling sanctions imposed on countries like Venezuela and Cuba, as well as economic reforms. Supporting countries facing the migrant crisis.

With information from Bloomberg.

