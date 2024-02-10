What animals are in the Chinese zodiac sign and how do you know who I am?

Next February 10 Chinese New Year 2024She will be represented on this occasion by A Dragon.

Celebrations included Colorful parades and lion and dragon dancesFamily reunions, exchange of red envelopes (with money inside as a symbol of good luck), feasting with traditional dishes and fireworks display.

The twelve animals Chineese TowerIn order, they are:

Read also Chinese New Year 2024: These are the best places to celebrate it in CDMX

-Rat (or mouse).

{{#values}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/values}}



– Bull (or buffalo).

– tiger.

– Rabbit (or rabbit).

– the Dragon.

– snake.

– horse.

– Goats (or sheep).

Read also Little Caesars launches 10 peso pizza promo: when and where does it apply?

– Cake.

– Rooster (or sparrow).

– A dog.

– Pig (or wild boar).

Every animal has it Special properties People born in the year of a particular animal are said to share some of these characteristics.

Read also Luisito Comunica visits a major prison in El Salvador; They accuse him of alleged propaganda for Bukele

At the same time, in order to know what your Chinese zodiac animal is, you only need to know your personality Year of Birth Select them in the following list:

– Rats: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.

– Taurus: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021.

– Al-Nimr: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022.

– Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023.

– Dragons: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024.

– The Serpent: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025.

– Horses: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026.

– Goats: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027.

– Mono: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028.

– Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029.

– The dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030.

– Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031.

You will also be interested in:

Solar Eclipse 2024: This is the exact time when darkness will fall in every state of Mexico

Tunden to reporter for an English interview with Zendaya; joins the “juay de rito”

Costco seller will sue those who used his image: 'I want them to give me money'

Join our channel EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day's most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

aosr