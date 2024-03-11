“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

This was announced by Argentine President Javier Miley Monday 11 March The dismissal of Labor Minister Omar Yassin after the controversy he witnessed last weekend over a salary increase of up to one 48% for members of the Executive Office.

I fired the Minister of Labor. They are currently notifying you of this errorThe president said during an interview with La Nacion.

The Liberal Party entered into controversy after announcing an increase in the salaries of members of the executive authority, on Saturday, in light of the social and economic crisis that the country is going through and its adjustment policy for the public treasury. Finally, the executive authority annulled the salary increase approved by Decree 206/2024, signed by the President and his Chief of Staff, Nicolas Bosse.

Javier Miley cancels his government's salaries

Miley canceled his Cabinet's salary increases, which sparked a controversy sparked by former President Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015), to which the far right responded on Sunday by challenging the cancellation of her signature pension.

The entire National Cabinet has just scrapped pay rises. Since I see you are so worried about retirement, what would you think if I canceled your pensions? 14 million (about 16 thousand dollars) What do you get as a retirement benefit and do I provide you with a minimum retirement benefit? “I appreciate that he won't complain,” Miley said in a message from Network X to Fernandez.

Miley was embroiled in controversy on Saturday after her ascension Salaries of executive body members, Including the president, in light of the social and economic crisis the country is going through and his accommodative public treasury policy, which was exploited by the Peronist opposition.

The executive finally canceled the salary increase approved by Decree 206/2024, which was signed by the President and his Chief of Staff, Nicolas Bos, on February 29. All senior executives were scheduled to receive a salary increase of several items that, in total, would amount to 48 percent.

Miley also abolished the regulations It was signed in 2010 by then-President Cristina Fernandezwhich “linked increases in the staff of the national public administration to the salaries of officials,” a measure which, according to the current executive, “was designed and implemented with a view to protecting the pockets of the class.”