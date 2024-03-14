La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

Mexico City. Last year, Mexico improved six places in the Human Development Index (HDI), an index developed by a United Nations agency that includes 193 countries and measures life expectancy at birth, education and income per capita, according to the report released Wednesday. .

Last year, Mexico ranked 77th, six places higher than the previous report, when it ranked 83rd, according to the United Nations Development Program report titled Break the siege.

The Human Development Index, which collects information from 1990 to the present, is the measure resulting from weighting three dimensions of human development: life expectancy, education (expectations and average education) and average income per inhabitant on a scale from zero to one. . . This measurement represents a two-year decline in 2020 and 2021 to levels of five years ago due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the same report.

In the report released yesterday, Mexico received a score of 0.781, placing it between Sri Lanka (78th) and Armenia (76th). These places correspond to a range of high human development, according to the classification developed by the United Nations Development Programme.

Last year's position represents a slight improvement compared to 0.779 in the country in 2018, that is, at the beginning of the current administration, which means that the effects of the pandemic have been overcome.

Now, when looking at the period 1990-2022, there is an improvement of 17.31 percent, as Mexico's HDI value rose from 0.666 to 0.781 in that period.

In a global comparison, Mexico's rating is higher than the global average, which is 0.739, and also higher than the Latin American benchmark, which scores 0.763.

Compared to other major economies in Latin America, Mexico's HDI score is higher than Brazil's, which scores 0.760. In the case of Argentina, the opposite happens, as the South American country achieved a record score of 0.849.