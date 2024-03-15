Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Population and Housing Census 2024Which began on Saturday, March 9, and is a large-scale operation seeking information vital to the country's development. This process will allow us to know the current reality of the Chilean population in terms of quantity, spatial distribution and socio-demographic characteristics.

What information are you seeking?

The 2024 Census will cover a wide range of data, including:

Space distribution: It will analyze how the population is distributed across the national territory, at both the urban and rural levels.

Socio-demographic characteristics: Data will be collected on age, gender, marital status, educational level, economic activity status, race, religion, and sexual identity, among other variables.

The information collected in the 2024 Census will be essential for designing public policies, allocating resources, evaluating social programmes, research and planning.

How can I participate?

There are three ways to participate in the 2024 Census.

1. Responding to the interlocutor:

More than 24,000 census takers will travel to the country for two weeks for each sector.

The census taker will ask you questions about your home and the people who live in it.

It is important to answer all questions honestly.

2. Completing the electronic census:

If you cannot attend the census taker, you can complete the census online on the INE website (http://www.ine.gob.cl/censo).

To access the census online, you must enter a QR code that the census taker will leave for you.

The online census will be available until April 30, 2024.

3. Call 6003602024:

If you have questions or need help completing the census, you can call 600-360-2024.

The INE Call Center will be available Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

When will the census takers stop by my house?

To find out when enumerators will visit your sector, you can refer to the visit calendar on the INE website: “Where is the census?” On this site, when searching by municipality, you will be able to see the updated dates and sectors scheduled for the home visit.