Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Cedric Manwaring March 15, 2024 0
Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Population and Housing Census 2024Which began on Saturday, March 9, and is a large-scale operation seeking information vital to the country's development. This process will allow us to know the current reality of the Chilean population in terms of quantity, spatial distribution and socio-demographic characteristics.

What information are you seeking?

The 2024 Census will cover a wide range of data, including:

  • population: The total number of people residing in Chile, both citizens and foreigners, will be determined.
  • Space distribution: It will analyze how the population is distributed across the national territory, at both the urban and rural levels.
  • Socio-demographic characteristics: Data will be collected on age, gender, marital status, educational level, economic activity status, race, religion, and sexual identity, among other variables.

The information collected in the 2024 Census will be essential for designing public policies, allocating resources, evaluating social programmes, research and planning.

How can I participate?

There are three ways to participate in the 2024 Census.

1. Responding to the interlocutor:

  • More than 24,000 census takers will travel to the country for two weeks for each sector.
  • The census taker will ask you questions about your home and the people who live in it.
  • It is important to answer all questions honestly.

2. Completing the electronic census:

  • If you cannot attend the census taker, you can complete the census online on the INE website (http://www.ine.gob.cl/censo).
  • To access the census online, you must enter a QR code that the census taker will leave for you.
  • The online census will be available until April 30, 2024.

3. Call 6003602024:

  • If you have questions or need help completing the census, you can call 600-360-2024.
  • The INE Call Center will be available Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

When will the census takers stop by my house?

To find out when enumerators will visit your sector, you can refer to the visit calendar on the INE website: “Where is the census?” On this site, when searching by municipality, you will be able to see the updated dates and sectors scheduled for the home visit.

More Stories

La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

Cedric Manwaring March 14, 2024 0
“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring March 11, 2024 0
Millionaire grandfather bequeaths 900 pesos to his granddaughters

Millionaire grandfather bequeaths 900 pesos to his granddaughters

Cedric Manwaring March 10, 2024 0
He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

He cleans up and finds two dead children in a glass bottle. Young couple arrested in Hong Kong | Mexico News | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Remedy to disinfect dried lettuce easily

Cedric Manwaring March 9, 2024 0
Sweden is an official member of NATO

Sweden is an official member of NATO

Cedric Manwaring March 8, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Cedric Manwaring March 15, 2024 0
Ministry of Unification: Closing Pyongyang's embassies is a sign of a weak economy

Ministry of Unification: Closing Pyongyang's embassies is a sign of a weak economy

Mia Thompson March 15, 2024 0
La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

Cedric Manwaring March 14, 2024 0
Does she have fans in Uganda? The story of the African who appeared in a National shirt

Does she have fans in Uganda? The story of the African who appeared in a National shirt

Mia Thompson March 14, 2024 0
Jamie Dimon – financier

Jamie Dimon – financier

Mia Thompson March 12, 2024 0