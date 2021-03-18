Highways in Colorado and Wyoming are closed after heavy snowfall

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Denver- Schools in eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado remained closed Tuesday for a second day, and roads were impassable after heavy snowfall.

Crews expected some highways to remain closed for another day, despite the reopening of Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne, the capital of Wyoming for the first time since Saturday.

A weekend storm threw more than 30 inches of snow on Cheyenne with accumulations of up to 1.5 meters that even four-wheel drive trucks could not reach. Municipal authorities have warned that many side streets will remain impassable for several days.

Firefighters had to use a special vehicle called a snow cat to take doctors to the emergency room where the patient needed emergency surgery.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that volunteers using private snowmobiles have brought other people in need of critical treatment to the hospital.

It was the worst snowstorm the city has seen since 1979.

Work crews used bulldozers to remove snow from Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The 80-kilometer stretch includes the maximum elevation on the road connecting the two coasts, a gorge 2,600 meters above sea level called the summit which is dangerous even in less severe storms.

Casper Star Tribune reported that schools remained closed in Casper, as city officials struggled to remove accumulating snow.

The Wyoming legislature was unable to meet for a second day.

More Stories

Pope Francis offers advice when the desire to pray is lost

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The dead biker was a Fort Bliss soldier

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: Acrobatic, woman exits the transmitter through the window | trends

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

In the video: Iran is showing the world its underground “missile city”. But, of course, it does not say where it is

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

India: After a lightning bolt, 4 people were struck

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A woman accused of assaulting an Uber driver agrees to extradite

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States is still the top choice for doing business – Sponsored Content

9 mins ago Leland Griffith

American manufacturers are asking Joe Biden to determine their stance on China

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Today’s Newspaper Nominees only, no parties: Oscar Pandemic gives clues to their party

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Highways in Colorado and Wyoming are closed after heavy snowfall

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

They report a 75% progression at Toluca’s Science Park

5 hours ago Mia Thompson