Holy Tuesday: The day Jesus presented the betrayal of Judas
although Great Tuesday It is not a day that is part of the most important celebrations Holy week, In the Catholic religion, this day corresponds to a related passage of Scripture and the life of Jesus before his crucifixion.
We tell you why this day is important.
According to the Catholic religion, the Great Tuesday It precedes the most symbolic days in Holy Week (Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday), But although it is not part of what is known as the Passover Triad, this day corresponds to the occasion on which Jesus made an important revelation to his disciples.
Holy Tuesday: Jesus expected Judas to betray him
In the Bible, the Holy Tuesday Jesus expected to his disciples that Judas would betray him, and also that Saint Peter would deny him. This is what this passage says in the Bible:
What does the church advise to do on Holy Tuesday?
When talking about celebrations Holy WeekGenerally, one thinks of Holy Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but this observance also includes Holy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. These three days give believers an opportunity to “live the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus”.
the gate Of faith He explains that Holy Tuesday is a day for believers “to feed their soul by maintaining inner silence,” as well as to follow the celebrations that are practiced in the parishes of their community.