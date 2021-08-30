Horror “Candyman” conquers the US box office

“Candyman” hit the US box office this weekend and confirmed that horror films have become one of the best news for some theaters still running short of fuel due to the pandemic.

According to the data of the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, the movie “Candyman” had a great showing in theaters, receiving $ 22.4 million in the “domestic” division, which collects revenue in the United States and Canada.

A sequel to Candyman (1992), this film by director Nia DaCosta that combines horror and ideas about racism takes on the legend of an urban killer who, if you say his name five times in front of a mirror, seems to end up on you. .

With the second place, the movie “Free Guy”, which earned 13.5 million after taking over American cinemas for two consecutive weeks, took the second place.

This comedy by Ryan Reynolds, which chronicles the adventures of a man who discovers he is the secondary character in a video game, has been one of the best summertime hits in theaters and has amassed 179.6 million worldwide.

The podium was completed with the animated movie “PAW Patrol: The Movie” which reached 6.6 million.

Famous pups from the series “PAW Patrol” land for the first time in theaters with a movie directed by Cal Brunker in which they must solve the disasters of a Mayor Humdinger in Adventure City.

Fourth place went to “Jungle Cruise”, which scored 5 million against a worldwide cumulative total of 187 million (excluding the digital premiere on the Disney + platform).

Spanish director Jaume Collette Serra directed this popular family movie about the fun jungle adventures of two explorers played by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Finally, “Don’t Breathe 2”, directed by Uruguayan directors Rudo Sayags and Fed Alvarez, received 2.8 million.

With a budget of around 15 million, this horror movie has already grossed just over 35 million worldwide.

With Stephen Lang once again as the fearsome Norman, the continuation of Don’t Breathe (2016) relives the story of a blind man who has many secrets in his past.