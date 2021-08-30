City verticality from an aerial perspective

Chicago, United States. Created by overview. Images source: nearmap

With few spaces available in the territory and high prices per square meter, the growth trend in large urban centers is usually vertical. In megacities, the image of tall buildings and the image associated with the city are usually almost inseparable, so the horizons begin to acquire a certain symbol that immediately refers us to the places in which they are listed.

With the perpendicular, the “z-axis” – if it is related to the Cartesian coordinate system – assumes a larger role, and therefore, a far-sighted view is necessary for its more formal understanding. By taking away this viewpoint and understanding tall buildings in relation to their surroundings, whether it is at the earliest, even within city limits, or their surroundings, some invisible aspects can even be identified.

With more expensive square meters, vertical urban centers usually occupy the headquarters of large corporations or high-end real estate projects, which stand out not only for their height, but also for their privileged position in the urban context.

While some aerial photographs use a more common and quickly recognizable representation of verticality, delicately emphasizing building facades and their vertical extension, others suggest their height only from their shadows. In another alliance with the overview, we present images of some cities in the world from an aerial point of view, allowing a more panoramic perception from different angles of the perpendicular phenomenon.

Nova York, United States. Created by overview, image source: maxartechnologies

Makati City, Manila, Philippines. Created by @dailyoverview

Shanghai, China. Images source: planetlabs

Dubai United Arab Emirates. Created by @dailyoverview

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Created by @dailyoverview, images source:planetlabs

Sydney, Australia. Copyright: @tiarnehawkins

San Francisco, United States. Photo Source: digitalglobe