horror! Jump into the void after getting stuck in a tourist parachute

6 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Anxiety took over for a few moments Two skydivers and a tourist in a park in Chile After the wind causes one of them to end up hooked up to the young woman’s equipment as she begins the journey, Force them to jump into the void Moments later which becomes his video Widely.

In the video, which has been circulating on social media since February 6, 2022, it can be seen how the coach is on the ground, known as Celso Campo, as well as another coach named Cesar and the young tourist. blown by the wind Before Campo moves out of the way.

The photos were taken by the young woman from a mobile device attached to a “selfie stick”, and were captured A little more than two minutes from the moment of pain That the three people lived in the air. The coach sticks to the tourist belt and remains calm at all times Before calculating the height and the area you can jump To prevent a major tragedy.

After about 50 seconds in the air, the coach jumps into the void over some bushes that, along with the lower altitude I managed to mitigate the effect While his companion and Al-Wukair tried to find out his condition. Despite the shocking situation, the experienced coach was unharmed and later he himself shared a video of it Makes it known that everything went well for everyonewithout regret.

“I am here safe and well. A message, pure positive energy is no longer available to everyone.”

Threads

Read also

More Stories

Here is the personality test 2022 | Psychological test | Find out if you are a smart person by saying what you see first in the picture | Viral test | vision test | Facebook | Uses

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolsonaro visits Putin in the Kremlin and expresses solidarity with Russia

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In the United States, a girl missing since 2019 was found alive in New York

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Moscow: “The West’s military propaganda has been shamed and destroyed without a single shot being fired.”

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The International Criminal Court rejects the case against Evo Morales for crimes against humanity

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Russian Defense Minister Shares Details About a Submarine Recently Discovered in Russia’s Far East

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Former NSO Director: The resignation has nothing to do with the controversy

1 min ago Mia Thompson

Jesus Calleja and Pablo Alboran travel to Uganda in Quattro

2 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Celebrating the 145th Anniversary of UASLP Medical School

4 mins ago Mia Thompson

Diplomatic cables | Understanding the Neighbor – El Sol de México

5 mins ago Sharon Hanson

More than 375 million Nintendo Switch games have been sold, eliminating Wii and DS sales

6 mins ago Leo Adkins