How long do antibodies last after infection with COVID-19?

The third wave of COVID-19 It is ongoing in Mexico, and the increase in positive cases is increasing. Therefore, a study From IrsiCaixa, in collaboration with the Animal Health Research Center (CReSA) and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) revealed the estimated time of antibodies to this disease.

Among the main conclusions of this study, it was stated that most people generate antibodies after infection with infection: This is regardless of the severity of each case.

However, the research indicates that patients hospitalized with SARS-Cov-2 generate a greater amount of antibodies, but their ability to block. new variables It is lower compared to those who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

How long do COVID-19 antibodies last?

According to the study, the antibodies generated by the immune system after infection with the Coronavirus persist for up to 12 months. Similarly, research has shown that people who are hospitalized generate lower quality antibodies.

“What we’ve seen all this year is that in hospitalized patients, protective antibodies reach their maximum level a few days after the first symptoms appear and then drop sharply,” says Edward Pradenas, a researcher at IrsiCaixa.

Similarly, people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 had a greater immune response; However, they stated that they need to continue monitoring the population over the long term.