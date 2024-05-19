One of the most personal and difficult processes for any person is overcoming the disease of love, because when a relationship ends, there is always someone left with a broken heart. However, below we tell you How long does it take to get over the love that broke your heart, according to psychology.

Experts suggest that there are four effective tools to help you get over a broken love that left and never came back. This is what you must do to fix your heart.

Related news

1. Accept and process your feelings

Psychotherapist Jay Winch explains the importance of accepting and processing our feelings after a breakup. This allows you to give yourself time to feel the pain, sadness, and pain. Do not suppress your feelings, as this may prolong the healing process. Instead, allow yourself to experience your feelings and find healthy ways to express them, whether through writing, art, or talking with trusted friends.

2. Take care of yourself and your well-being

If you don't love yourself, how can you expect anyone else to love you? Self-compassion expert Dr. Kristin Neff promotes self-care as a vital tool for overcoming lost love. It's important to take time to take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and mentally. Prioritize activities that bring you happiness and peace of mind. By investing in your well-being, you will enhance your resilience and ability to recover a little faster.

Related news

3. Redefine your identity

Have you ever wondered who you are? Ask yourself what you like, who you are, where you are going… Psychologist Harriet Lerner suggests that a breakup can be an opportunity for personal growth and redefining your identity. Use this time to reflect on your identity, values, and goals. Explore new activities, hobbies, or interests that inspire you and help you rebuild your sense of identity and purpose. By focusing on your personal growth, you can find new directions and meaning after loss.

4. Find your safe circle for support

There is no better medicine than a great friend or support person who can advise and guide you through difficult and uncomfortable times. Psychologist John Gottman explains the extremely important role of social support in the post-breakup recovery process, as sharing your experiences and feelings with trusted people can make you feel less lonely and process your emotions in a healthier way. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it and allow your loved ones to be there for you during this difficult time.