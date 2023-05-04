How long until we can see the super lunar eclipse in May in Mexico? – Teach me about science

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that causes a stir among people all over the world, because apart from not seeing it as often as many of us would like, it is a wonderful and ideal event for all astronomy lovers, even for those who do. no.

It occurs when the planet Earth gets between the sun and the moon, causing the famous “shadow cone,” which is one that leaves the moon without sunlight.

There are three types of lunar eclipses:

  1. Partial: During this event we will be able to observe only half of the moon that is dark, while the other part is lit.
  2. Total: The full moon falls into shadow, sometimes taking on a reddish hue or completely darkening.
  3. Penumbrals: Here the Moon enters the semi-shadow cone of the Earth.

And although we always want to see only one of these three types, most of the time we want it to be a total lunar eclipse, since it is the most striking, but unfortunately, of the three, it is the one that occurs very rarely during the anus. .

We come to the most important point of note… When can we see the lunar eclipse?

Going into the month of May, the Pennambral Lunar Eclipse will arrive and make its way pretty big and with reflectors on it, which you’ll be able to see this coming May 5th This year, at a point 9:20 a.m to finish at 1:30 p.m.Although it is true that the phase of the eclipse takes time to complete, it is also true that we do not want to miss anything from this long-awaited astronomical event, for which we recommend that you be there at 9:00 in the morning to properly prepare.

The bad side of this sweet news is that according to National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics, and Electronicswe will not be able to see it as we would like in Mexico, because it will not be fully visible to us, and thus benefit Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

On the other hand, this astronomical event will happen again in the second half of the year, so we suggest that you stay tuned for the announcement of the next date we hope to see.

And as an added note, such an event will not happen again in the following years, but until 2042.

If you are on one of the lucky continents where the lunar eclipse will be seen in its entirety, we would like to inform you that you can witness this event with the naked eye, without the need for a telescope or device with special functions. And as for taking care of this eclipse, we have to tell you that you do not need to worry, because it does not pose any danger to health or eyesight.

And last but not least, we must have fun while we can see them, since according to National Geographicour faithful companion (the Moon) is moving away from Earth at least 3.8 cm per year … which is unfortunate for those of us who love it so much.

