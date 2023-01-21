How long until we get a call from aliens? A scientific study claims to have the answer – FireWire

How will the first encounter with aliens be? Will it be something friendly like what’s going on with ET? Or do they want to take over the earth’s resources like Independence Day? Nobody knows, and according to A Scientific studyThere is still a long way to go to achieve this.

A recent investigation claims to have an estimate of how long until we receive our first extraterrestrial contact, if we don’t already have one and have hidden it from us.

Although we feel alone in the immensity of the space in which we live, it seems impossible that other civilizations did not exist. Only in the Milky Way, the galaxy to which we belong, There are about 6 billion terrestrial planets.

Estimates after various scientific studies calculate each other 300 million worlds satisfy the conditions for the evolution of life as we know it. This only happens in the star cluster in which we are, because in addition to it, there are about a hundred billion galaxies in the Universe.

When do the outside visitors come?

No one has visited or contacted us: what’s new? The scientific study, cited by National Geographic, says that by their estimates, the first contacts should arrive within about 400 years.

They do this calculation based on our technology, which the fastest it knows is the speed of light.

Therefore, when identifying stars similar to our Sun that have been discovered in the universe and assuming that they have a technical progress similar to ours (or perhaps a little better), the first signals must travel hundreds or thousands of light years, until we begin to receive the first – they say – there are about 400 year to launch.

Bioplanets (those that show signs of life) are very common in the universe, hence the supposed civilizations They may not be interested in exploring the Earth. Amri Wandel, an astrophysicist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said in remarks to National Geographic.