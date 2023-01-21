How to easily clean iPhone charging port is something we all have at home

Over time and use, the charging port of our iPhone builds up dirt. It does this especially when we carry the phone in our pocket and collect the occasional residue from the same texture and small particles that accumulate there. Fortunately, we can clean it up very easily.

Something important, it must be said, okay Excessive dirt can cause charging to not be carried out properly In extreme cases, this can be prevented by not being able to access the connector for connection points. There are many recommendations when cleaning this outlet, but let’s see a fairly simple one with something we all have at home.

Carefully, but fearlessly

Wooden stick. nothing else. Let’s just make sure you use one that won’t split and is thin enough not to get stuck in the port. These are all the tools we need.

Now, the iPhone’s charging port isn’t its strongest point, but it’s not flimsy either. in this meaning, Let us act calmly, but with caution. After turning off the iPhone, the best possible step is to insert the toothpick all the way into the connector, pull it sideways, then pretend to take a scoop, and slide it along the side of the hole until the dirt comes out. Then we repeat the process in the other direction.

By this we have removed the lint that usually accumulates in the port of the finest type of dust. It’s also a good idea to wrap a piece of cotton wool around the end of the toothpick we inserted. In doing so we remove most of the dirt we can find.

In the event that it is due to some liquid that has contaminated the port, let’s say for example some splashes of Coca-Cola, which are very sticky, the situation is much more delicate. The recommendation here is that we go to an Apple Store before doing anything. We can talk about it Isopropyl alcohol wipesBut Applesfera’s recommendation is to be carefulthat the treatment could be worse than the current situation.

However, as we can see, quickly cleaning the port of our iPhone is really easy. The procedure, with a thin enough toothpick, also works with iPads that are USB-C — and while they’re on iPhone 15-, it has a central tab inside. When in doubt, let’s be careful, but in the meantime, With something as common as a toothpick, we can keep our devices clean.

