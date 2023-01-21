It’s official: Marvel’s Avengers will run out of support, stop selling and give away all of their content

What seemed inevitable finally happened: marvel avengers, the flop game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, is about to write the final chapter in its story. This is since it was confirmed that she will no longer be receiving support.

through a blog postCrystal Dynamics confirmed that on March 31, 2023, the last update of marvel avengers. With this said, the game will stop receiving official support two and a half years after its release.

In case you missed it: Marvel is willing to make more mature games, but they have a condition

That’s not all, since marvel avengers It will be without official support as of September 30, 2023. As of that date, the game will no longer be sold in digital stores and will not contain any other updates that fix bugs.

Of course, it is worth noting that it will still be possible to continue playing in single player and single player modes. However, Crystal Dynamics does not commit to maintaining the game in a playable state forever and will only stay that way for as long as possible.

Related Video: Marvel’s Avengers – “Reassemble” Short Film

marvel avengers Prepare changes and abandon all of their contents

The March 31st update will not only add new content, but will also mark important changes for marvel avengers.

Undoubtedly, the most relevant modification is that credits will no longer be available. In this way, the in-game microtransactions and all the credits you have will be converted into resources that you can use on your in-game adventures marvel avengers.

explore: Marvel was slated to have a Super Smash Bros.But they canceled it for this reason

This will be the distribution of resources according to your credits

On the other hand, as a gesture of appreciation to the community, Crystal Dynamics will drop all cosmetic content for the game. This way, anyone who has a copy of marvel avengers You will have access to all your outfits, outfits, emotions and more.

“We know this is disappointing news because everyone in our community is so connected to these characters and their stories. We are so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. His enthusiasm for marvel avengers“From his epic shots in photo mode to his leads on who our next heroes will be in his Twitch streams, he’s done a lot to bring this game to life,” said Crystal Dynamics.

marvel avengers Available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Follow this link Find out more news related to it.

Related video: We need to talk about Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Marvel…