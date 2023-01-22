This Samsung Galaxy prototype folds 360 degrees and will blow your mind

Samsung does not get tired and continues to think of new folding formats … now one with a 360 ° hinge!

This is Samsung’s prototype screen that can be folded 360 degrees.

After what Oppo paint their faces On his home turf with some amazing Find the N2 and find the N2 FlipIt seems that Samsung wants to stress that it’s still considering new foldable designsand even changing shapes and working on innovative new hinges.

For now we will have to Wait to see how the Galaxy Z reduces central wrinkles From the floppy board or changing external monitors for other, more usable ones, but what we do know is that in the Seoul offices They are testing new prototypes It can be folded up to 360 degrees.

At least this is what our classmates showed us. the edgewho had access to the Samsung screen prototype It was shown, among other things, at CES 2023 In Las Vegas a few days ago, which has 360-degree foldable hinge inside and outside.

its name Flex In & Out And maybe it brings us an implication The solution to take care of your floppy board while pressing to its full potentialwhich is that this format will allow the device to save with a fully protected board, but To be able to publish it later with all its benefits In any position and in 360 degrees … It will be a new “Flex mode” but with vitamins!

His big secret will be in One of the hinge type dumbbells Which was also expected for the Galaxy Z Fold5, which will be able to make a kind of internal drop Able to significantly reduce center crease from the flexible screen.

The attractive prototype of the Samsung monitor with pictures

This mechanical design too It will put less pressure on the panel where the screen sitsallowing to improve the robustness and resistance of the group.

For now, that’s obviously it Just a design exercise for Samsung monitor become the main provider of the most flexible AMOLED screens on the planet, though, who knows, Perhaps after the summer Samsung wants to surprise us With a third Galaxy Z in transverse format or with a new hinge like this one.

Others have already surpassed it with their components and formats, though The important thing is to find the utility and the meaningsomething that no volume has explained to us very well at the moment… or if?