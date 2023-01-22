This is the app I use to watch TV channels, movies, and series for free

It’s a little-known streaming platform, but I personally recommend it for its extensive and free catalog.

RTVE Play has a catalog of high quality series and movies that you can access for free.

when thinking about The best alternative streaming platforms for NetflixWe all think of names like HBO MaxAnd Disney + As for Prime Video. However, I would recommend The app I use to watch TV channels, movies, and series absolutely free. its name Run RTVE And in case you didn’t know, it is Broadcasting platform developed by Radiotelevisión EspañolaSpain’s public radio and television service.

Unfortunately, the existence of RTVE Play and quality catalog Its progress is still unknown to many users. So, if you are also not using RTVE Play then I want to tell you all its advantages so as to encourage you to give it a try. Without paying anything in return, you will be able to see Variety of series, movies and documentaries from your mobile phone, tablet or smart TV. Be careful, this broadcast platform He has nothing to envy others And I repeat, it’s completely free.

RTVE Play: A little-known but high-quality streaming option

If you have a smart TV and set it to TVE, on some occasions you will see how it appears A window recommending content from RTVE Play. This is the name of the streaming service created by the Spanish public company, a platform that we can see from the Smart TV itself, where RTVE Play websiteAnd from mobile and tablet using the app Which you can download for free from the following link.

Google Play Store | Run RTVE

I love RTVE Play because it has a place out there All content that TVE cannot broadcast on its channels. For example, if there are many live tennis matches and Teledeporte is already busy, all I have to do is put RTVE Play on so I can follow them live. The sports content that I follow on this platform is multiple, From football to the aforementioned tennis. Also, of course, I can on RTVE Play Watch all your channels live Even if you don’t have a TV near you.

I also love the public broadcasting service of Catalog of series, movies and documentaries It is made available to users completely free of charge. In the series section we can find the titles current and past nationalAs well as production international. For example, you can see Ministry of timeAnd Isabelle or all seasons Tell me how it happened.

The choices are also wide in terms of series, with Award winning like the girls by Pilar Palomero, with four Goya Awards in the 2021 edition. With a quick review, we also find films such as Angels and demonsAnd deep seaAnd Andalusian dog s Living is beautiful. When you enter the home page of each movie, you will see Until what date is it available?. This is it Something to keep in mind Well, maybe, if you wait too long, you will miss out on the movie you want to watch because it is no longer in the catalog.

In my experience, I advise you to create a user to use RTVE Play. so you can Create your own list With content you don’t want to miss. In addition, you can too Download series and movies To view it on your device when you don’t have an internet connection. If you usually use an Android device or tablet, you can too Cast content to your TV via google chromecast.

Sometimes, we tend to use paid streaming platforms, thinking that the free catalog will not be very interesting. RTVE Play shows us that is not the case, Viewing series, movies and live content is worth it. Without a doubt, my recommendation is that Enter your website now and browse through your catalogYou will surely find the address you want to see. You just have to press play, because you already know that RTVE Play is Free.