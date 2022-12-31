How many workers have died in the preparations for Qatar 2022?

The Gulf emirate is facing intense criticism over deaths, injuries and failure to pay foreign workers.

whatHow many workers died? During the construction of the stadiums that receive now FIFA World Cup matches? Depends on who you ask.

Workers killed in Qatar

According to a report in a British newspaper guardian Published in February 2021 More than 6,500 migrant workers from four countries in Southeast Asia – Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – have died since Qatar won the 2022 World Cup in 2010.

The report, published by the British newspaper, is based on statistics provided by the governments of these countries, which are the main providers of employment for this nation. However, the number could be much higher, as data from other countries from which many workers left for Qatar, such as the Philippines and Kenya, are not included.

Once Qatar was chosen to host the World Cup, the country launched an ambitious program of infrastructure construction. In addition to the stadiums to host the games, the principality had to build a new airport, public transportation systems, hotels and even a new city, Losali, where the final would be played.

In the construction of the World Cup stadiums alone, 37 worker deaths were recorded, but 34 deaths were classified by the Qatari authorities as “non-work related”, such as “heart failure”.