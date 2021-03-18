How the American Economy Works under the Biden Administration

The Coronavirus pandemicUndoubtedly, it turned all countries into one Economic distress That they had to contend with, too Health and social crises. The United States has not escaped the reality it has been in during the year 2020 Economy down 3.5%It reported its worst year on the matter, since 1946.

However, with Joe Biden’s arrival to the presidency, There is a glimpse of some An optimistic economic outlook.

When analyzing a file Economic factors in the United States It turns out that the latest central bank forecast is recorded 4.2% growth in 2021As well as its expectation To 6.3% in the unemployment rateCompared to the 8.4% that was initially estimated.

The GDP Now Index, released by the Federal Reserve in Atlanta and tracking data in real time to estimate changes in the GDP of the United States, is currently projected. 10% in advance for the first three months of the year.

These expectations, bearing in mind The arrival of vaccines And the rapid fortification process is starting to show an interesting horizon for The American economy.

For Edgar Polido, from this North American company, “These numbers, along with A. An explosion of nearly $ 4 trillion in savings, They refer to A. The US economy that is not only growing stronglyBut it is ready to continue this path throughout the year. “

He added, “The US interest rates Affect the most Financial markets for emerging economies, Including the Colombian. Therefore, in order to Investors from Colombia and Latin AmericaHowever, initial fears of a potential US recession should not only be removed, but the data show that The economy is growingAlthough the outbreak continues. “

The information distributed by the US Congressional Budget Office last week leaves no room for doubt: both views and The current situation is much better than expected. Officials said the improvement in conditions was due to large sectors of the economy adapting to the epidemic better and faster than originally expected.

This was also possible thanks to A $ 900 billion financial aid package Approved by Congress in December, which provided support through Small business loans, Unemployment insurance And direct and indirect aid to the states.

On the other hand, independent accounts from the Brookings Institution predicted last week that another dose of economic aid would be like $ 1.9 trillion package Biden wants to launch, Would be great support for The economy is growing rapidly, Surpassing its previous path to the epidemic at the end of the year.

Either way, with or without a new economic injection, what got to the United States is this A dose of optimism, Which is still a change in inertia from what we experienced in 2020 and very helpful to those who wish it Investing in the territory of the United States.