How to watch Copa America live from the United States on TV

America’s Cup 2021 It is one of the most important football performances for the national team of the year, equal in importance and in contention with the European Cup, so It can be seen living in different countries, including the United States, which will be accessed through subscription channels.

The tournament, in its 47th edition, will be held in Brazil from June 13 to July 10Almost prime-time programming of their games will take place on the Atlantic coast, while in the Pacific Ocean there will be matches starting in the afternoon.

Without guests for the first time in nearly three decades, the competition will take place Only among the 10 selected members of CONMEBOL.

The last time only members of a South American soccer team played was in America’s Cup 1991, disputed in Chile and thus won by the Argentine national team, directed by Alvio Basile.

Lionel Messi vs the United States: Semi-finals of the 2016 Copa America Centenary (AFP)

at this opportunity, Australia and Qatar refused to participate in the competition, because both teams had qualification commitments for the 2022 World Cup which overlapped with this competition.

The United States was invited to the Copa America. He last participated in the Centenary which he also hosted, but also participated in Venezuela 2007, Uruguay 1995 and Ecuador 1993.

How do you see the Copa America in the United States

In the group stage, there will be a rotation every day. The first will start at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., for the east side; And in the West from 12 noon and 1 pm.

Once both sets are completed, a three-day window opens with no competition, until On Friday, July 2, the quarter-finals will begin.

In game 21, The second from Group B will face Goiania against the third from A (5 p.m. East and 1 p.m. West). At 22 they were framed The first of B vs. the fourth of A (20 p.m. on the Atlantic and 5 p.m. on the Pacific) to play in Rio de Janeiro.

As in 2019, the Copa América final will be held at the Maracana. (Gianno Tesoni)

On the third Saturday, at the twenty-third meeting they will In Brasilia the second of A versus the third B (4 p.m. east and 12 p.m. west), and on the twenty-fourth day – in Goiania – it will be combined by The first is from B and the fourth is from A (It’s 7 p.m. in the Atlantic and 4 p.m. in the Pacific).

The semi-final program was for Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th, at 7 p.m. East and 4 p.m. West غرب: The first of them will be in Rio de Janeiro among the winners of matches 21 and 22, and the other – in Brasilia – will have those who won on 23 and 24.

Friday July 9 (6 pm in the Atlantic and 3 pm in the Pacific), Third place will be decided in Brasilia Among the losers in the semi-finals. s Final booked for Saturday 10 السبت6pm and 3pm again: It will be the only match that will be played at the Maracana.

In the US, there will be two channels that will broadcast live and liveباشر America’s Cup matches. Through the ESPN + signal in English and through TUDN USA with service in Spanish. The cost of a monthly subscription for both signals is six dollars.