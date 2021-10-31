“Ideas and prejudices received!” In the governor’s palace hall

Questions received, stereotypes about women in science are difficult! Come and dissect these prejudices and misconceptions while having fun!

Organized by CPIE-A Rinascita, under Science Festival 2021, Today ” Misconceptions and prejudices ! ” to speak Saturday November 6, in the auditorium of the Palazzo Gouverneur de Bastia, from 10:00 a.m. during the day, to allow as many people as possible to learn about the various workshops and tools detailing received ideas and stereotypes about scientific careers and the place of women in the field.

In the exhibition programme, digital stations with interactive games and quizzes but also group brainstorming. Audience participation will be very much needed for collective brainstorming because at the end of the day it will allow different representations of the audience to be created about the place of women in science. .

From 14:00 to 17:00, join us for artistic animation about stereotypes with our partner La P’tite Usine à Idées!

Free entry according to health procedures.