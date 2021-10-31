The C-LM Science Museum will bring science closer to society through conferences, exhibitions and guided visits – Cuenca News

The Castilla-La Mancha Science Museum, located in Cuenca, organized a total of five conferences, a book presentation, two temporary exhibitions, a guided tour and an astronomy workshop between 2 and 6 November with the aim of spreading science among the population.

As reported by the museum space in a press release, the conference cycle includes different fields of astronomy, from women in astronomy, volcanoes or astronomy hobbyists, among others. It will be held in person in the Museum Auditorium and will be broadcast live on AstroCuenca’s YouTube channel. Sessions will be recorded so that they can also be viewed when you are late.

Also presented will be the book “La clave de Birmingham” by Jesús Martínez Frías, IGEO researcher and expert in meteorites, planetary geology and astrobiology, as well as President of the Spanish Planetary Science Network. The Birmingham Key aims to be a thematic extension of the 62 planetary and micro-astrobiology stories of Darwin’s Message, in a new and stimulating vision of the future.

In addition, on November 2, the exhibition “Astronomy” will open, a journey led by women that will lead to the discovery of the many mysteries of astronomy that they have revealed with passion and courage.

On November 4, “50 Years of Changing Cancer History” will open. The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) brings together the 10 most important research milestones developed in the past 10 years.

Finally, on Saturday the sixth, at 11:00 AM, an astronomy workshop for young children will enter the solar system, and they will finish the workshop by building their own sundial to learn what it is and how it works.