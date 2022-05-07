Idi Amin, the dictator who pawned independent Uganda

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

AndA highly focused and seductive Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin was, above all, a ruthless and brutal mass murderer. He styled himself “Lord of Beasts” and “King of Scotland”, and he went down in history under other, much less benevolent names. The “Butcher of Uganda”, the “African Hitler” was one of the bloodiest tyrants the African continent had ever known.

Numbers

Half a million murders

“I want to be remembered as a great boxer,” he said in his last interview, referring to his beginnings as a boxer. nothing else. Instead, he has recorded in history the thousands of murders committed under his rule: more than half a million, although it is still difficult to make the calculations because the disappearances were part of daily life in Uganda and most of the deaths died. As traffic accidents despite the usual deformations displayed by the corpses. It is said that during the Idi Amin regime, Ugandan crocodiles were fed better than ever before.

More Stories

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez and Chico Perez seek to place Mexico in a high position in the United States

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

This is how a teacher in the United States earns vacancies | USA | United States | the answers

1 day ago Leland Griffith

USA: Formula 1 arrives with great fanfare for Miami GP premiere | Sports | Dr..

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Bella Badel Center enters the United States to expand in America

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Abortion in the United States: The Senate will vote on a law to protect the right – America – International

2 days ago Leland Griffith

US public holidays calendar in 2022

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

An unexpected source of innovation – teach me about science

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Chelsea confirms agreement to sell Todd Boehle | football | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

No, NASA did not declare May 6th to be the end of the world

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Idi Amin, the dictator who pawned independent Uganda

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Cash flow: the key to paying services only at the time of use – El Sol de México

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter