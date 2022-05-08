The President of the United Mexican States will visit Cuba – Juventud Rebelde

The President of the United Mexican States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will arrive in Cuba on Saturday, May 7 for a working visit.

AMLO will hold talks with the Cuban authorities and carry out other activities.

you welcome in # CubaDear President, lopezobrador_. Your visit will strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries, which are already beloved because they overcame time and challenges to settle in the souls of our peoples. #CubaYMexico #AMLOEnCuba pic.twitter.com/RRmfhEy4jw – Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (DiazCanelB) May 7, 2022





The Mexican president has repeatedly denounced the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba, calling our people a moral reference and resistance and recently demanding that Cuba and other Latin American countries not be excluded from the upcoming Cuba summit. Americas, to be held in Los Angeles.

According to the planned agenda, Lopez Obrador will honor national hero Jose Martí in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After that, President Miguel Díaz-Canel will present an official welcome to the visitor, in preparation for the talks between the two heads of state and the signing of bilateral agreements.