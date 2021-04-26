“I’m not ready to leave you”: Submarine crews sing

The Indonesian Navy released a video of the crew of the submarine that crashed off Bali, singing on board the submarine just a few weeks ago / Photo: AFP

The Indonesian Navy published a video of the crew of the submarine that crashed off the island of Bali, Singing on board the submarine Just a few weeks ago.

This video was filmed on board the shipwreck. “402- OMEGA – 20mg MGIn which all 53 crew members have died, the sailors are shown singing “sampai gampa”, an Indonesian folk song whose title means “bye”.

Who was the captain of the submarine, Heri Octavian, seems to have met with the group, near one of his subordinates who plays the guitar.

I’m not ready to miss you, I’m not ready to leave you, ”they sing in the chorus.

I wish you the best. “

The video was filmed as a farewell message to the former army chief Indonesian Submarine ForcesAn armed forces spokesman told AFP, whose successor took office at the beginning of March, Guwara and Wimpo.

The submarine, one of five in the Indonesian fleet, disappeared on Wednesday as it prepared to participate in exercises off Bali.

The Indonesian armed forces announced on Sunday that they had found the submarine, divided into three parts, at a depth of more than 800 meters, and that its entire crew had died.

Video of submarine crew members ‘KRI Nanggala-402’ singing ‘Sampai Jumpa’, which was shared by the original singer.pic.twitter.com/kwrnjoyYvQ – News Asia 24 (@ NewsAsia24) April 25, 2021

