In Japan, the Coronavirus forces shops, bars and theaters to close

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan /

Shops, bars and theaters in Japan I was forced to close today as part of the procedures To stop the increase in infections with the Coronavirus, which has put the authorities of the Asian country on alert again, and which is witnessing a slow vaccination process against Covid-19.

The restrictive measure was in place for 17 days in Tokyo, Kyoto, Hugo and Osaka prior to the “Golden Week” holiday, when the Japanese tend to travel a lot.

There are doubts about the effectiveness of the effort focused on closing restaurants and theme parks or for limited hours, trains and streets are more crowded than ever, and schools will remain open.

Japan has already declared three emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccine release was slow, only with One percent of its population is vaccinated.

One downside is that Japan requires additional testing for vaccines approved abroad, and now only Pfizer is used. A local vaccine is not expected to be produced until next year or 2023.

Experts say the unfolding wave of infections includes more fatal variants. Japan has reported nearly 10,000 deaths from COVID-19, and it is one of the hardest-hit countries in Asia.

