The Indonesian submarine crew sings before it sinks

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bali, Indonesia /

The Indonesian Navy released a video of the crew of the submarine that crashed in front of it BaliAnd the Singing on board the submarine just a few weeks ago.

This video was filmed on the shipwrecked board KRI Nanggala 402 In the wreck of her ship the 53 members of her crew died, the sailors singing “Until they are found,” A popular Indonesian song whose title means “Goodbye”.

Who was the captain of the submarine, Herri Octavian, He seems to have been reunited with the group, close to one of his subordinates who plays the guitar.

“I’m not ready to miss you, I’m not ready to leave you,” they sing in the chorus. They add, “I wish you the best.”

The armed forces spokesman said the video was filmed as a farewell message to the former commander of the Indonesian submarine forces, whose successor took office in early March. Guwara and Wimpo.

The submarine, one of five in the Indonesian fleet, disappeared on Wednesday when He was preparing to participate in maneuvers off Bali.

The Indonesian armed forces announced on Sunday that they had found the submarine, divided into three parts, at a depth of more than 800 meters, and that its entire crew had died.

Destroyed

