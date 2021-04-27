People who have been vaccinated may stop using it in certain situations – El Financiero

Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may not wear masks when exercising, eating, and socializing outdoors. In small groupsFederal health authorities indicated this Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also indicated that these people could meet There is no mask, no social distancing Indoors with other people and family members who have also completed their vaccination schedule.

The new recommendations, which represent one of the most important dilutions of the guidelines since the start of the epidemic, are complex and widespread. It occurs when about 30 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated with total daily COVID-19 cases declining.

Under the new rules, people who have been fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus can attend a small outdoor gathering without masks or dine at an outdoor restaurant with other people, whether they are They were fully vaccinated or not.

Vaccinated Americans do not need to be isolated or tested if they have been near a person with COVID, Unless they have symptoms. If so, the agency recommends isolation and testing.

But the guide also has some reservations.

The CDC urges all Americans to wear face masks when attending medium or large-sized gatherings, such as Live shows or sporting eventsAnd while visiting the malls and places of worship at full capacity.

The agency encourages people to be aware when they are around people at increased risk of contracting serious illness from the new coronavirus, This includes people with diabetes, some types of cancer, and lung and kidney disease.

“You should still follow directions in your workplace,” said the CDC, adding that people who have been fully vaccinated “should continue to follow instructions to protect themselves and others, including wearing an appropriate mask, when they are indoors or in the air. “Talks or anywhere. Masks are required.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final dose of the two-dose vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or after being injected with a Johnson & Johnson dose.