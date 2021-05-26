“I’m Ready”: Andy Ruiz Jr. seeks a third fight with Anthony Joshua

(Photo: Reuters)

The Heavyweight division He still has many moves. With the fall of the battle for unification between American Tyson Fury and British Anthony Joshua, both fighters have new rivals for their fighters, The rematch is still pending.

Eddie Hearn Joshua’s promoter has until the end of May to fix the contract with Oleksandr Usyk and confront him as Compulsory defense of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), In all, although there is that in the door, it is also believed that the other fights are Triple with him Mexican America Andy Ruiz Jr.

Boxer Under the guidance of coach Eddie Renoso of Canelo, he is back in 2021, after more than a year of absence in the ring. And after winning with Chris Areola a few weeks ago, He took his cell phone to say Eddie Hearn who is ready to face Joshua again.

(Photo: Reuters)

In statements to IFLTV, Hearn stated that he could have a good business with USC, But that also puts the former champ in mind.

“In an ideal world, If there is a good job to do with Oleksandr Osik, This should also be good deed for him, so this is the next battle. I will not rule out any scenarios now for Anthony Joshua. We’ll probably have 10 days to decide what to do. There are several options, if you go to the United States, He (Andy Ruiz) already wrote to me on Instagram and said, ” I’m ready, let’s do this, AJ vs Ruiz Three.

On the other hand, he mentioned that he would also think Louis Ortiz or Dillian White. “This is a fight I think we will take care of, if you go to the United States, Luis Ortiz is another man you can fight. If I’m in the UK, I don’t know … Dillian White, it’s a fight to do, “he said.

(Photo: Agence France-Presse)

Andy Ruiz Jr got at least $ 1 million for the fight he won by unanimous decision against Mexican-American Chris Areola in California (USA), where a boxing card was organized with fans for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The venue was Dignity Health Sports Park, which was attended by 3,940 people, which is all occupied capacity available (30 percent).

Andy’s victory after his return 16 months later was in response to the time he trained alongside Eddie Renoso. His score of 34-2 (22 knockout) remained after a night that was a bumpy start to the second round when he was knocked out and the third round in which he faltered to rebound and win scores of 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109.

The 31-year-old beat his opponent by 161 to 109, according to CompuBox, dropping 45% of his strong shots overall.

“Chris Areola has experience and a strong punch. We did what we had to do and won the victory, but remember that I was the shortest of the shortest and had to come back. We did what we had to do and thank God we got this victory. He held me with a good, clean right hand.”

(Photo: Reuters)

Ruiz Jr. shocked the world on June 1, 2019. He managed to proclaim himself as The first Mexican champion Within the heavyweight batting division Anthony. Many doubted his ability, as his physical condition was even more challenging In fencing. But his strength and desire to seize a golden opportunity, backed by years of imperfection and cynicism, made him succeed.

However, in December of this same revenge came, and the European was able to regain his scepter in a battle in which he seemed to be far superior in terms of strategy, although he was referring to fear of Andy’s strong blows, so he had to walk a little inside Loop game which means cash.

Boxer was born in Imperial Valley, California, USA, He is the son of Mexican parents and managed to give a great performance in his time as an amateur boxer. Leading his career was his father, who sought to keep his son off the streets to prevent him from falling into vices. “My father used to go looking for me everywhere: alleys and homes and knock on doors to go to the gym. Thanks to boxing and my dad, I got on the right pathThe highlight of Ruiz.

Read on:

Raul Jimenez will be out of all sporting activities for the Mexican national team during the summer

The International Federation of Football Associations (FMF) has announced the imposition of economic sanctions of 100,000 pesos on the American players involved in the scandal.

Chivas and National Lottery advertise souvenir tickets for the 115-year-old club