Immunologist says: “We need to look at science and medicine in a more humane way” – 07/29/2021

in certificate bindingImmunologist Gustavo Miranda, 39, a researcher at the USP Institute of Biomedical Sciences, tells how the pandemic changed the course of his career and how he reconciled his new jobs with his personal life.

?

My case is an unusual case. For five years I was in Europe, doing my PhD and postdoc and research in England and Switzerland. In 2019, I got tired of living abroad and ended up going back to Brazil.

As soon as I arrived, I began to lead a giant development project Vaccines Against Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika. In February 2020, the study had barely started and we had to fully adapt it to Covid.

My whole life was directed towards that, there was nothing else. I was hearing: “How can a 38-year-old lead such a big project?”

I had to team up and prove myself scientifically. Dealing with the ego of the academic world bothers me a lot, especially psychologically.

At the same time, I took painho and my mother to live with me in Sao Paulo for a while. lives in Purchase And you are so attached to me.

But the time came that they could no longer bear to stay here, so I had to pull them out.

In the midst of all this, I also started making scientific connections. Being on many projects, doing research, participating in media programs, giving lectures, all this together makes me happy.

I’ve found that the moment I make this part of the connection is when I can relax more.

People ask me if I don’t get nervous when I face the camera and say, “I love it.”

The pandemic was a moment of self-discovery. Suddenly, the media stormed. People were looking for me for an interview and I thought everything was fine.

I want to connect, teach, teach and write all my life. Those close to me told me that I needed to take better care of myself. When I was in Europe there came a time when I felt a little depressed and thought about going back to Brazil just to take better care of myself.

What happened was the opposite. Now my fiancée is bothering me. I try to take better care of my health and personal life, because one of the things that makes me feel good is being active.

I will pay attention to my fiancée, if I cannot accept her. She has a great influence on me. I’m tough at work, but as a person I’m soft. The four people who have influenced me the most are my fiancée, my parents and my younger brother.

With the level of work we have in this field, it is hard to think about, but it is necessary to take a more humane look at our profession and our science itself. I try to discuss this in a lighter, more humane way, and take care of myself as best I can.