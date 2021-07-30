UAdeC offers diplomas for international publishing and science publishing – El Sol de la Laguna

Saltillo, Coahuila. – As part of the “Improving Technologies for International Science Dissemination and Dissemination” program, the Directorate of Research and Graduate Studies of the Autonomous University of Coahuila invites its scientific community to obtain Diplomas of Oral Presentation and Technical Writing, Reading and Critical Thinking in English, Registration will open from 2 to 6 August 2021.

The program targets professors and researchers and aims to provide the tools needed to communicate effectively in English, present presentations, summaries, translations, write articles to obtain academic degrees and perform their professional functions.

Likewise, attendees will expand their general knowledge of the foreign language, thanks to an understanding of oral discourse, will understand the communicative value of the text and integrate technical vocabulary and structures of their specialty.

The program consists of three diplomas: oral presentation (discussion) with four modules, technical writing (technical writing) with two modules, and reading and critical thinking with six modules; Diplomas begin on August 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Each 40-hour module is equivalent to eight weeks and is distributed in 24 contact hours (3 per week) at the Central Infoteca located in the Camporredondo module and 16 online through the platform chosen by each teacher.

At the end of each diploma, participants will be given methodological proof and an international certificate of English language level; The cost is 1,500 pesos per unit and registrations will be available from 2nd to 6th August via email [email protected] Likewise, a diagnostic test in a foreign language must be submitted at a cost of 50 pesos.

For more information on enrollment schedules and classes, contact Roxana Pérez Flores of the Directorate of Research and Graduate Studies at UAdeC, through WhatsApp: 844138 07 87 or by address [email protected] or visit the page: https://www.facebook.com/investigacionyposgradoUAdeC.