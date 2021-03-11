IMSS and the Durango government inaugurate a family medicine unit

CEO of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), teacher Zoe Robledo; Today inaugurated by the Governor of Durango, Dr José Rosas Esboro Torres, and the head of the entity’s IMSS Representative Office, Dr Julio Gutierrez Mendes, Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 1, which benefits more than 53,000 beneficiaries.

This FMU, which has been relocated from District General Hospital No. 1, has 14 family medicine offices and seven nurses, and it went into operation on February 2 this year and already records the productivity of 9,880 consultations, 1,524 for preventive medicine, 134 for dentistry, 248 Social Service Service and 136 in Nutrition.

UMF No.1 Director Dr. Alejandro David Herrera FloresHe indicated that 10 family medicine clinics are in operation and the remaining four clinics are expected to start operating within a month, thus increasing the capacity of care.

He pointed out that there are 129 workers, including administrative and health employees, who work in the morning and evening shifts. More employees of various categories will be recruited to increase productivity.

The Dr. Herrera Flores He noted that UMF No. 1 has a new ultrasound device that allows for timely monitoring and care in antenatal monitoring of pregnant patients, and reduces wait times for specialized imaging studies.

I thank on behalf of the workers IMSS He pointed out that this work is so important that it will benefit 81,000 beneficiaries, significantly affect better quality care and reduce waiting times in medical care.

UMF License No. 1 will attract 27,000 461 beneficiaries UMF No. 49, also located in the entity’s capital.

Family Medicine Unit No. 1 is located at 502 Canoas Street, Sylvester Dorador neighborhood, in the state capital.