Forensic medicine still does not confirm the identity of the corpses of the Guaviari bombing

Panoramic Guaviari. Image: Wikipedia Commons.

National Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences It was reported, this Wednesday, March 10, through a statement, that at the headquarters of Villavicencio (dead), 10 bodies were received on March 4 of this year and were searched by members of the Judicial Police in the Squid (Guaviare) district of Buenos Aires. .

“A multidisciplinary team, made up of forensic doctors and other specialists, took over the autopsy and identification of the bodies. The entity added that scientific work is continuing and the results will be reported to the Prosecutor of the case, when there is complete certainty about the identities.

Forensic medicine also indicated that: “ The information provided by third parties that has been disclosed to the media about the identities of the bodies is not official and has not been provided by the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences. According to the reservation that assists him in this process and in strict compliance with the applicable legal protocol, the report containing these details will be handed over to the relevant authorities. ”

