Launching a website to get better acquaintance with the people of science in Argentina

Nobel Prize winners Bernardo Hosay and Louis Lillo, and Eugenia Sacredot de Lustig, a principal investigator of polio vaccination, are some of the scientists who will be part of the “People of Science” website, which aims to publish researchers’ work in the country.

The project is called “Notables of Knowledge” and will be launched on March 12th with an event that will be broadcast live.

The site is promoted by the Conicet –organism to which Houssay, Leloir, and Priest of Lustig – belongs – the Foundation for the Leloir Institute (FIL) and the Institute for Experimental Biology and Medicine (IBYME), in collaboration with foundations and foundations.

Its aim is to highlight the importance of life, work and legacy of the three researchers in Argentine science and their influence on science internationally.

As reported by CyTA-Leloir, “The idea is to continue to add more leading figures of national science from other fields of knowledge.”

The online platform contains audiovisual materials; Audio recordings of interviews with students, researchers and close friends; Pictures of the main characters, their lab notebooks, correspondence, clips from their lives, prizes and other things, illustrations. Texts. Newspaper clippings and other gadgets.

All of these materials have been digitized by the respective institutions and integrated into the Conicet Enterprise Digital Repository in order to organize, preserve and make them public through a tour inviting the different departments.

The online platform also has a prominent section aimed at restoring the mentor / mentor personality to young people.

“Orientation is a model of academic excellence, ethics, commitment and human values ​​with successful results expressed clearly and completely between Hosai and Liuar, also between the priest of Lustig and his students. It can enrich its studies and inspire the teaching of the present and the future at all levels,” he points to the creative people.

The launch event can be viewed online on Friday 11 am from the website https://www.youtube.com/ConicetDialoga. There, the link to access the platform will be announced. (Telam)