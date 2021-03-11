How to Measure the Mental Health and Wellness of Small and Medium Businesses | Small and medium-sized companies

The health and well-being of the employees of the company affects the work environment and whether or not the work is to be done. It is for this reason that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health was developed A questionnaire To gauge how SMEs care about these aspects.

The document consists of 26 questions about mental health and well-being in the company. The business owner should answer it by evaluating the performance in his company from 1 to 4. In this sense, 1 equals “nothing,” while 4 equals “totally.”

Days and working conditions

The survey aims to increase awareness in companies of the importance of mental health and well-being. Besides, you want to help them get better in those aspects where they are not behaving properly.

The business owner will answer questions about the following aspects:

– work hours.

Organizing work in the company.

– working conditions.

Adaptation of jobs to the conditions of the worker.

Employing people with psychological problems.

– Employee training.

Participation of workers in decision-making.

The aim of the survey is that every SME can assess the health and mental well-being of its workers. As a result of this epidemic, there are aspects that affect the professional performance of the workforce. Through this self-assessment, the entrepreneur will have reliable results on the condition of his company. Once you have it, you can take the necessary measures to improve those aspects in which you are not behaving properly. From the National Institute for Safety and Health they remember that making changes in this regard will improve employee and company performance.