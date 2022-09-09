IMSS medicine unit will be moved due to flood

the clinic, family medicine unitNo. 6, in San Jose del Cabo, will be transferred. This was stated by the Governor of Southern California, Victor Manuel Castro Cosio, during the ninth session of the Council of Ministers. State Council of Civil Protection that tracks Hurricane Kay’s path.

On September 7, while the governor was presiding over the council, a fellow journalist asked about people who had been transported by boat by elements of the Heroic Fire Department local, as a result of the flooding of the clinic in question; who was told by the Governor…

“The clinic that was built in San Jose del Cabo many years ago and every time it rains heavily, this clinic is historically flooded, and at the moment insurance partners will certainly provide an answer to the evictions that happen; not just in times of hurricanes, but in times of rain The clinic is in a bad location and they couldn’t find a way to prevent it from flooding.It is a technical problem due to poor planning.

located in Av. Miguel Hidalgo, Historic and Tourist Center of San Jose del Cabo, CastresCosio emphasized that many things are wrong in the entity of the state, and many tragedies can be avoided if we are in a position to plan better, In all societies, he emphasized.

Before moving on to another topic, Victor Manuel Castro Cusio commented that his colleague Zoe, in an apparent reference to Zoe Alejandro Robledo Oporto, General Manager Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), he already has knowledge of the matter, assured the president.