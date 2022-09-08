Through social and humane sense, well-being improves the quality of life for Xicotepec residents

With a commitment to continue the fight against poverty, the Government of Puebla through its secretariat health It invested 17 million pesos during 2021 and will invest another 13 million in the coming months in benefits for the most vulnerable families in this municipality.

On a tour to oversee the measures, chaired by Welfare Minister Lisez Sánchez Garcia, it was announced that the State Department headed by Miguel Barbosa Huerta, in Xicotepec, had delivered 82 bedrooms with bathrooms, 120 solar heaters, 48 ​​solar panels and 75 rain collectors benefiting 1,300 people.

Meanwhile, Sanchez Garcia reports that the unit will provide progressive housing, a program that will provide families with a fourth bedroom, bathroom and kitchen room, with the possibility of expanding in the future, if the beneficiary so desires. Likewise, the municipality will once again receive solar panels and the universal food program in its three forms.

Santa Eugenia Marques Lopez, a recipient of the Unconventional Electrification Program, expressed gratitude to the state president for delivering and installing her solar panels and for thinking about people in remote communities without basic services.

For her part, Valentina Montes Marquez received a fourth bedroom with bathroom that allows her to live more comfortably with her children and husband, as they now have more privacy and significantly improve their comfort.