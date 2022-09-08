Through social and humane sense, well-being improves the quality of life for Xicotepec residents
With a commitment to continue the fight against poverty, the Government of Puebla through its secretariat health It invested 17 million pesos during 2021 and will invest another 13 million in the coming months in benefits for the most vulnerable families in this municipality.
Meanwhile, Sanchez Garcia reports that the unit will provide progressive housing, a program that will provide families with a fourth bedroom, bathroom and kitchen room, with the possibility of expanding in the future, if the beneficiary so desires. Likewise, the municipality will once again receive solar panels and the universal food program in its three forms.
For her part, Valentina Montes Marquez received a fourth bedroom with bathroom that allows her to live more comfortably with her children and husband, as they now have more privacy and significantly improve their comfort.
