IMSS promotes medical care through the 6th National Conference on Continuity of Services – ContraRéplica

To promote access to medical care in a safe and orderly manner, in accordance with the National Plan for the Restoration of Health Services Deferred due to COVID-19, the Directorate of Medical Benefits (DPM) of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) implemented the Sixth Conference on Continuity of National Service, in which 3285 were conducted Surgery.

From May 27-29, staff from the Institute’s 35 state representative offices and 25 highly specialized medical units (UMAE) also performed 25,924 specialty consultations, 70,644 family medicine consultations, and 581,805 screenings, as well as kidney transplants. And two corneal transplants.

In constant search to increase the opportunity in awarding services, each representative prioritized care according to specialties with greater deferment to outpatient consultation and surgery at levels II and III, as well as integrated preventive measures and family medicine consultations at the first level of attention.

Among the most sought after outpatient services are surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, oncology, traumatology, orthopedics, and urology. While the most sought after surgical specialties are general surgery, maxillofacial surgery, traumatology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology and oncology surgery.

As part of the measures implemented by IMSS to provide continuity of medical services, from May 30 to June 3, the “With Well-Put Eagle” strategy will be implemented, in order to provide eye surgery to the beneficiaries.

In Baja California Sur, the procedures were performed in family medicine units focused on PrevenIMSS examinations with 3576 visits and 136 mammograms. An external consulting conference for internal medicine was held in Guerrero Negro with 150 consultations and an intraocular lens placement conference in Los Cabos, 150 visits were provided.

In the Colima representation, the District General Hospital (HGZ) No. 1 provided outpatient psychiatry, traumatology and ophthalmology consultations; An appointment has been made for trauma surgeries, general surgery and ENT surgeries. In HGZ No. 10, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and Outpatient Traumatology. The second conference of cataract surgery was held with the participation of 100 patients.

In Querétaro, in the external consultations, there are 53 specialties in the three representative hospitals and the medical unit of ambulatory care in Lomas de Casa Blanca, priority is given to the specialties with the greatest postponement: internal medicine, cardiology, rheumatology, trauma and orthopedics, general surgery, pulmonology, pathology Ear, Nose, Throat, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology.

In Tamaulipas, 1490 specialist consultations, 10,709 family medicine consultations and 322 surgical procedures were performed. In the findings, 1840 from diabetes mellitus, 2022 from arterial hypertension, 1005 from breast cancer by physical examination and 225 from mammograms, as well as 437 from cervical cancer.

At UMAE Specialty Hospital of SXXI National Medical Center, 887 specialties and 47 transplant consultations have been granted; Performed 93 surgeries, including kidney transplant and corneal transplant twice.

At CMN La Raza Specialty Hospital, 46 surgeries have been performed in the specialties of general surgery, reconstructive surgery, neurosurgery, colon, urology, maxillofacial and vascular surgery. The outpatient consultations provided 193 specialties of urology, general surgery, head and neck surgery, colorectal diseases, hematology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology and cardiology. In the diagnostic assistants, 242 studies and/or procedures of nuclear medicine, imaging, hemodynamics, pacemakers, and electrophysiology were performed.

At the UMAE de Especialidades No. 2 Hospital in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, seminars were held on ENT, fractures and orthopedics, fourth-level lumbar discectomy procedures through fenestration, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as the purchase of corneas and kidneys.

Photo: IMSS