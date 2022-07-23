In Israel a stream forms in a pond and “swallows” two men. Watch the viral video

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring
One of the men could have been saved alive, while the other died; It is found at the bottom of a stream that formed in a pond. Photo: Agence France-Presse/Illustrative

two men gone Swallow for sink Which was formed inside the pool of a private house in the town Karmy Yousseffrom the middle Israel; then in Unotv.com We show you a video of the moment the cavity sucked up water and even some inflatable life preservers left behind by swimmers who were enjoying an afternoon but were surprised by the formation of the cavity.

This video spreads on social networks: it shows how some people, who were inside the pond, see with amazement how the water passes through the stream, which was already “Swallow” Two men, and how the current pulled each other Float of plastic.

This video also shows how a man slips and almost falls into a stream, as did the two victims, aged 34 and 32, according to preliminary information.

Sink poses in a pool and “swallows” two men

Local police said the crater “swallowed” two men. One is identified as Kalil Kimhi, 32 years old who died. The other, whose identity has not been revealed, can be rescued by the people in the pool. The second man was slightly injured and was treated by emergency personnel who met at the scene.

After extensive search and rescue efforts, the personnel found Calil’s body at the bottom of a 15-meter-high pit.

More Stories

Japan declares high alert for the eruption of the “Sakurajima” volcano; evacuating neighboring areas | Videos

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Is Opus Dei a denomination of the Catholic Church? no

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Blake Lemoine: Google fired the engineer who claimed an AI program became self-aware

24 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Checo Pérez ‘ghosts’ in 2021 that will start worrying Red Bull

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraud against a transport company

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Late payment commission for BBVA, HSBC and Banorte cards

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Russia says the Odessa attack was against US weapons

9 mins ago Leland Griffith

Russia asks UN to lift sanctions on grain exports

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

UAZ sports medicine, escorting athletes

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cuban triple jump performance at the World Championships in Athletics

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

5 Android 12 errors that still need to be fixed

8 hours ago Leo Adkins