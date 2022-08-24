In New Zealand, a seal breaks into a house and scares a cat

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Sometimes surprise guest It’s annoying because you don’t expect to visit or because it scares your pet, but this case is unique because nothing more, nothing less. Break into a house seal in New ZealandSurprise everyone, even cat.

The weird story From a family in that country Widely Because a specimen of this exotic species entered the house through a cat flap (a small door for pets to enter).

But, Seals Not only did he break into this house, he settled down to rest on the couch, but not before he frightened the family cat.

You can also read: It is unique: the horse relaxes and the caregiver cries; Watch the video

How did the seal get into your home?

Mount Maunganui resident Jane Ross said she opened the next door and “I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I heard this choppy twirling along the hallway and was like, ‘Oh, that’s going to be a stamp, I can’t believe he could have come in from there.'”

For his part, Phil Ross is Jane’s husband marine biologist But he confirmed that ironically, he wasn’t home when he showed up Seals.

“I’m trying to take my family to some great places where I work, but this time work is back home.”

Phil Ross, marine biologist

family believes Seals Sneak into the house through the cat’s flap. While it is not uncommon to see seals in the area, this was the first time they had heard of one entering the house.

“The guard from the Department of Conservation, who came to help remove the seal and move it near the port, said that he had received some calls that morning, these were not the only ones, but she was the only one in the house,” concluded the biologist. Sailor on the seal.

More Stories

Russia vs Ukraine: Mexico asks its citizens to protect themselves “specially” on August 24

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What countries in the world do not require a visa for Mexicans?

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

These are the best wildlife and nature photos of 2022, from Nature TTL

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the reason why dogs cry when they are reunited with their owners

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Germany, UK and US demand ‘avoid military operations’ at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant | world | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A man survives a large alligator attack in Florida; He explains, “I tried to open his jaws.”

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science explains what friendship should be

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The ‘Indomitable’ Ferrari used by Michael Schumacher in 1998 sold for over $6 million

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

James Webb reveals two stunning new images of Jupiter

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

In New Zealand, a seal breaks into a house and scares a cat

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States bombs Iranian military facilities in Syria

2 hours ago Leland Griffith