“Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the United Nations.

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden speaks to Zelensky on Thursday as US warns of upcoming “mock referendums” in regions of Ukraine

Joe Biden, President of the United States Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to brief him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukraine’s independence day, according to the White House.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said the United States would continue to “unite the free world” and “pull forward allies and partners” to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion hits the six-month threshold.

He confirmed that the phone call between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm those commitments.

“The president is looking forward to it,” Kirby said, noting that there were no travel plans to discuss Biden’s visit to Kyiv. He noted that if the “journey makes sense”, it will be considered.

Today, Biden announced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.

Warning of a possible next step in the Russian invasion, Kirby said the United States had information showing Russia was preparing to hold “mock referendums” in parts of Ukraine, possibly within days.

He said the announcement could come before the end of the week. Possible areas in which a referendum could be held include Kherson and Zaporizhia, along with Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

“The United States and the international community have made it clear that any attempt to seize the sovereign territory of Ukraine will not be considered legitimate,” Kirby said.

He pointed out that the United States expects Russia to manipulate the results of the vote and falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

“It will be necessary to denounce and combat this misinformation in real time,” he said.

He added that US data shows that Russian officials are concerned about low voter turnout in the upcoming vote.

More Stories

In New Zealand, a seal breaks into a house and scares a cat

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia vs Ukraine: Mexico asks its citizens to protect themselves “specially” on August 24

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What countries in the world do not require a visa for Mexicans?

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

These are the best wildlife and nature photos of 2022, from Nature TTL

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the reason why dogs cry when they are reunited with their owners

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Germany, UK and US demand ‘avoid military operations’ at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant | world | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

A researcher from the United Arab Emirates participates in the Durango Science and Technology meeting – NEWSHIDALGO

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

UNHCR – ‘It’s in our hands’, says NBA star Wayne Gabriel during his visit to his native South Sudan

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

This is the hidden surprise in the invitation to Apple’s event to present iPhone 14

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

“Russia has brought the world to the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the United Nations.

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Disney+ Rankings in the US: Today’s Favorite Series

1 hour ago Leland Griffith