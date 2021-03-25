In Romania, a woman without clothes and a brick attacks a journalist alive

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
A woman without clothes tried to attack a journalist in Romania. Photo: screenshot

In Romania, Prof. Informational space Take an unexpected turn, because when News announcer He was in front of the camera and was attacked by another The woman who broke into the forum From the TV Completely naked.

Which quickly registration Spread on social networksPictured shows a woman armed with a brick with intent to harm News announcer, Who managed to avoid An object when it was thrown.

In the video, it continues Hardly 10 secondsThe news anchor has been seen doing her job, when she is surprised, Suddenly he leaves the frame, Vision A naked woman with a brick in hand. He even takes a few steps back when he sees the attacker approaching Seriously to her.

I opened the shot to show what was going on TV forum The moment you enter part of the news team to arrest Naked woman Who tried to attack Presented in Romania.

So far, the The identity of a naked woman That broke into the TV forum, as well as the reasons that would Motivated, impulsive about The driver attacked in Romania.

However, netizens who shared the video exceeded 360k views He explained that the journalist was receiving threats.

“According to a journalist told Sputnik #Romania, she recently received threats on behalf of Magdalena Sherban, a woman who killed another by pushing her onto the metro track, a case that Mirela Vida covered in her programs,”

Internet user wrote that was identified as tyk_tock

After the photos were published, users of the network condemned the attack on the journalist in Romania. While others They took the truth with humor And even They are ridiculous With the situation A woman armed with bricks.

More Stories

What is known about the “double boom” variant found in India

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Tik Tok. A woman unknowingly holds a baby octopus: it was a kind of deadly octopus

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The guy goes on a date with a girl but is surrounded by relatives – Noticieros Televisa

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO. The United States will “not reprimand” Mexico for handling the immigration issue

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The most powerful army in the world is no longer the United States. He is from China. The Russian is the third and they follow him …

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Easter: What is celebrated each day and what is done?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USA coach Jason Kris wants to turn the page quickly

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

The United States will not force its allies to distance themselves from China

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Ugandan Federation and the Ugandan Football Association are the long-term partnership team

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Challenge on the horizon: Ledesma plays in the Caribbean

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

In Romania, a woman without clothes and a brick attacks a journalist alive

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring