In the video: An attack on a black and Latino US Army lieutenant with pepper spray by police officers

United States, April 11 (RT). – Caron Nazario, a Hey, Lieutenant Of the 27-year-old US Army, filed a lawsuit last week Two officers of Windsor Police, Virginia, to spray it on pepper spray At him and threatening him during a traffic stop, he said New York times.

The accident happened on December 5, 2020. Nazario was driving his four-wheel drive car towards Petersburg when he saw it from behind. patrol car He was waving his lights to stop. She also gave him half to stand in a dark place, Nazario, who is of African and Latino descentHe kept driving even after one mile he found a spot lit in the parking lot of a gas station.

The prosecutor stood up, placed the camera phone on the dashboard, and immediately saw two officers approaching him and shouting at him and pointing their weapons at him.

In the body camera recording of an officer, Nazario is heard refusing to get out of his car, saying he is “genuinely afraid” of doing so. One of the policemen, Joe Gutierrez, replied, “Yes, he should have it.”

A few seconds later, Gutierrez sprinkled Nazario’s face with pepper, while sitting, raising his hands and coughing sprayHe asks them to ensure that his dog, who was in the rear of the car, does not choke on pepper spray.

The military man repeatedly asked why he was being forced to stop, and the agents answered that the reason was that he did not have a suitable license plate. Nazario explains that he bought the car recently and is still waiting for the license plate. Then they handcuffed him later. When the doctors arrived, the other officer, Daniel Crocker, approached the lieutenant and blamed him for what had happened.

“What would have been a two-minute stopover turned into all of this,” the policeman says, adding, “I don’t want to hurt you and I know you don’t want to hurt me.”

For his part, Nazario explains that before in similar situations he stopped in well-lit places and did not encounter any problems. “It never occurred to me that when I looked out the window, I immediately saw weapons aimed at me,” he says.

Finally, Gutierrez allowed Nazario to leave on the condition that he did not “protest or argue.” The prosecutor accuses the officers of threatening to accuse him of committing various crimes that could end his military career if he mentioned the facts.

Nazario accuses the officers of unlawfully searching his car, using excessive force and violating his rights under the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which bans the claim for compensation for government damage, and is demanding $ 1 million in damages.

