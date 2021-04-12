People who ate the contaminated food experienced seizure-like symptoms, shortness of breath, vomiting, and severe pain in the mouth and stomach.

Huntington Beach, California, April 11th (AP). – a leg Poisoning a Eight people Homeless in a southern coastal town California to Record your reactions Sentenced to four years Friday in a prison status.

William Keppel, 38, of San Andreas, Northern California, was sentenced after pleading guilty to poisoning, injuring an elderly person, and other felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Orange County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said last May, they gave[كبل]Homeless in[هنتنغتون]Beach food with[ببر][أوليّوريسن], Any officials would describe like double strength like the pepper spray the police use.

Authorities said some victims were told that they were participating in the “hot food challenge” and others did not. Some were given other beer food to eat poisoned food.

The victims developed seizure-like symptoms, shortness of breath, vomiting, and severe pain in the mouth and stomach. Prosecutors said that some of them were taken to hospital.

“They have been exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain is recorded so that their attacker can recover it again and again,” Orange County Attorney Todd Spitzer said in June after a criminal charge was brought against Keppel.

Kabul could have faced more than 19 years in prison had he been convicted at the trial.